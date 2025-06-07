Wexford Woman Highlights Hidden Dangers of Haemochromatosis

As Haemochromatosis Awareness Week comes to an end today Saturday, a County Wexford woman has shared her own story to raise awareness of the condition, which often goes undiagnosed.

Marie Jackson explained how her brother’s diagnosis led her to discover she too had dangerously high iron levels in her blood

Marie says: “The symptoms can be subtle but serious if ignored. Symptoms include being tired all the time, abdominal pain, joint pain, especially in your knuckles and your first joint and first and second fingers. It could be haemochromatosis . The loss of sex drive and your mood could be low as well. These kinds of symptoms can lead to liver disease. Type two diabetes and disease of the heart, muscle and irregular heartbeat.“

