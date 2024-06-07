Wexford Woman makes call for fundraising for the RNLI

A Wexford woman living in the Hook peninsula, who is married to a local fisherman, has been inspired to create a new fundraising initiative for the RNLI, which also promotes the benefits of being by the sea. Local artist Helen Mason started to raise funds for the lifeboat charity after experiencing losing someone close to her to drowning and seeing first-hand the work of the lifeboat volunteers in her area,

Be by the Sea is asking people to organise a gathering in their own community during the summer months, to fundraise in aid of the charity that saves lives at sea. People can organise to meet for a swim, a walk or a hike or they may choose to meditate, fly kites, or build sandcastles. They can even just sit together enjoying a coffee and having the craic.

Helen said “I had the idea to do this for some time before I finally approached the RNLI and asked them if I could do it myself and see where it goes. I have been raising money for my local lifeboat station in Fethard over the years and I have seen first-hand the work they do and know how important the lifeboats are for coastal communities. The volunteers who go out when others come home are incredible people and I want to help them continue their work, saving lives at sea.’

‘I’m married to a fisherman and sadly we have lost people close to us. I want the Be by the Sea fundraiser to be open to everyone and to be fully inclusive. We know that people love spending time near the water and that the sea is very good for us, so how about raising funds for the RNLI at the same time.’

Be by the Sea, is a ‘Fundraising In Aid of’ event for the RNLI and those interested to learn more can visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/bebythesea where they can also register their event with the RNLI.

Once onboard people can choose to share their photos and videos of their event to Instagram on bebytheseaofficial and Facebook, Bebythesea

Related