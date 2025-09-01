Wexford Woman Named Farm Safety Community Champion

Irish Rural Link has launched a new initiative to promote farm safety and tackle isolation among Irish farmers.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, the Farm Safety Community Champion programme will train local representatives to support farmer wellbeing and encourage stronger rural connections.

Wexford’s Bernie Wade has been named as one of the nine new champions. Bernie, who lives on a dairy farm in South Wexford and has a background in HR, agriculture and farm safety mentoring, brings valuable experience to the role.

As part of the programme, communities are also encouraged to organise a Farmer’s Haggart — local events where farmers help each other with day-to-day tasks.

Speaking on the launch, Irish Rural Link CEO Seamus Boland said:



“The need for community has never been so important for farmers. We hope this programme helps build stronger farming networks and a more inclusive rural society.”

To learn more or find your local champion visit farmers4safety.ie

