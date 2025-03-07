Wexford Women Celebrating International Women’s Day 2025 at Leinster House

To mark International Women’s Day 2025, Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann, Wexford TD Verona Murphy, hosted a special reception in the members’ restaurant of Leinster House. The event gathered distinguished guests to celebrate the achievements of women, reflect on Ireland’s progress in gender equality, and address the ongoing challenges women face.

The celebration featured guest speakers from across Ceann Comhairle Murphy’s home county of Wexford, who shared their insights on the issues affecting women in Ireland today. These speakers included Deirdre Bonass, a dedicated skin cancer activist; Anna Furlong, founder of the Rapunzel Foundation; and Anne Marie O’Mahoney and Mia Larkin Walsh from Coláiste Bríde in Enniscorthy. Music was provided by talented Wexford singers Hayley Crosbie and Sarah Deevy, adding a special touch to the occasion.

Ceann Comhairle Murphy opened the event with a heartfelt welcome address, acknowledging the importance of recognizing women’s contributions in all areas of life. She noted the significance of this year’s event, being the first International Women’s Day celebrated with a female Ceann Comhairle at the helm. In her speech, she emphasized, “Today is a day of recognition for women in all aspects of life, women who have used their voices to reach out and make a difference in the world.”

The event highlighted the global efforts to advance gender parity, with the theme for IWD 2025, “Accelerate Action,” focusing on the need for continued progress and action. International Women’s Day 2025 was not only a time to celebrate women’s achievements but also a reminder of the collective responsibility to keep pushing for a more equal and inclusive world for women everywhere.

