Wexford Women in Business Encouraged to Apply for ACORNS 11

Female entrepreneurs from Wexford are being encouraged to apply for ACORNS 11, the latest cycle of a national business development programme designed to support women in rural Ireland who are in the early stages of setting up their own business.

The programme is free to participants and is now open for applications until midnight on September 22. Up to 50 places are available.

Wexford businesswoman Catherine Kinsella of Saltrock Dairy, based on Tara Hill, completed ACORNS 8 and credits the programme for helping her grow her dairy business, which now produces butter, yoghurt, and kefir.

“It was hugely encouraging to be in a room full of women facing the same challenges. It gave me real momentum when I needed it most,” Catherine said.

Another successful graduate is Áine Breen, founder of Liwu Jewellery and Lu & Mol Jewellery and Gifts in Gorey. She joined ACORNS in 2016 and recently completed the ACORNS Plus programme.

“ACORNS helped me step back and work on the business rather than just in it,” said Áine.

Wexford’s own Mary B Walsh of Ire Wel Pallets in Gorey continues as a Lead Entrepreneur for the programme and has mentored participants since the beginning.

Now in its 11th year, ACORNS is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. It offers peer-to-peer learning, monthly roundtable sessions, expert workshops, and business support for six months (October 2025 to April 2026).

The programme is open to early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland who began trading after June 2022 or are just about to start. Selection is competitive, and those interested can register at www.acorns.ie to receive an application form.

There is no charge to participate.

Programme Impact

100% of past participants said they felt closer to achieving their goals

Combined turnover of ACORNS 10 participants nearly doubled from €2.8m to €4.3m

15 new jobs were created

8 participants became exporters for the first time

Over 550 women have taken part in ACORNS since it began, and many continue to receive support through the ACORNS Community.

Deadline: Midnight, September 22

Website: www.acorns.ie

