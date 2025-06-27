Wexford Women Raise Over €16,000 for Rape Crisis Support Services

Over 250 women from across County Wexford gathered in Newbay on Sunday, June 22nd, for a special fundraising lunch in aid of Wexford Rape Crisis. Organised by a dedicated volunteer committee, the event featured live music, fashion, food, and most importantly—generosity that exceeded all expectations.

The original fundraising target was €10,000. But thanks to the incredible spirit and support shown on the day, a total of €16,280 was raised to help reduce waiting lists for those seeking support in Gorey, New Ross, Enniscorthy, and Wexford Town.

Mairéad Sinnott, a member of the fundraising committee, expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended.

“We’re absolutely thrilled. The women of Wexford came out in force, supported women in need, and dug deep,” she said. “This money will go directly to helping survivors of domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence access services faster.”

The lunch featured entertainment from Danescastle Music and a vibrant fashion showcase, adding to the celebratory and supportive atmosphere. Behind the scenes, local businesses and individuals also played a crucial role in making the day happen, though the focus remained firmly on the cause.

The success of the event reflects a wider message of community action, as echoed by speakers on the day including local representatives Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy and Mayor Biddy Catherine Walsh, who praised Wexford women for standing up and standing together.

Speaking to South East Radio News where Mairead Sinnott broke the good news and also shared a powerful reminder:

“Please tell everyone—there is hope, and there is help. Anyone affected can call 1800 33 00 33 for confidential support.”

https://www.southeastradio.ie/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/WRC-RAW.mp3

