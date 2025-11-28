Wexford Women Share The Reality of Weight Loss Medications

In recent months, medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic have taken the weight loss world by storm, touted as “miracle” solutions.

Originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, these drugs have become popular among those looking to shed pounds quickly. While some users have seen life-changing results, others are turning to these medications without prescriptions, seeking a quick fix for weight loss. But as the demand grows, it’s important to understand both the potential benefits and risks of these medications when used correctly—and the dangers of misuse.

Jenny’s Warning: A Harrowing Experience with Ozempic

Jenny, a Wexford woman, shared her experience of using Ozempic without a prescription. Introduced to her by a friend who had been prescribed the medication for diabetes, Jenny was hopeful it would help her lose the extra weight she had gained. However, after injecting the drug, she quickly began feeling dizzy and ill, eventually being bedridden for two days with severe symptoms.

“Within minutes, I was feeling dizzy,” Jenny recalls. “By the evening, I was so ill, I couldn’t get out of bed. It was a terrifying experience.” Afterward, Jenny was left wondering if the medication had caused her symptoms. She now strongly advises against using Ozempic without a prescription. “I would never, ever take it again,” she warns.

Jenny’s experience reflects a concerning trend: the rising misuse of weight loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. An investigation has revealed that many people, including teenagers, are purchasing these drugs online without any age checks or medical oversight. In the first half of 2024, over 11,000 unauthorized doses of these medications were seized in Ireland, a significant increase from just 1,582 the year before. Many of these drugs are being sold through social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, with some sellers knowingly supplying minors.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority has raised alarms about counterfeit versions of these medications, which could pose even greater health risks to users.

Deirdre’s Journey: Success with Ozempic Under Medical Supervision

On the other hand, Deirdre, another Wexford woman, was prescribed Ozempic by her GP to help manage her obesity. After 18 months on the medication, she has lost nearly eight stone and has seen significant improvements in her blood pressure and cholesterol. However, she also experienced several side effects, including fatigue, digestive issues and brain fog.

“This is not a quick fix,” Deirdre advises. “You need to be prepared for the side effects, and you must work with the medication, not just rely on it to do all the work.” Despite the challenges, Deirdre credits Ozempic with helping her adopt a healthier lifestyle and improved self-care habits, including better nutrition and exercise. “I feel better about myself, and I’ve learned to love myself more,” she says.

