Back to Sport

Wexford youth rugby players showcase their new kit

Sport News

AuthorAJ Walsh

Wexford Wanderers in their new kit sponsored by Garman Properties
A great weekend of victories for the Youth teams at Wexford Wanderers Rugby Club as they showcase their new kit.

It was victory at home for the 18s against local rivals Enniscorthy:

Wexford Wanderers 26-05 Enniscorthy

Under 16 girls also came out on top against rathdrum:
Rathdrum 00-30* Wexford Wanderers
U18 Boys travelled to local rivals Gorey to secure a defeat:
Gorey 10-33 Wexford Wanderers
And the U13 Boys did well to come out ahead against New Ross under the lights at O’Driscolls Park last night:
Wexford Wanderers 21-05 New Ross
To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave