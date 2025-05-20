Wexford’s Aoife Wafer Named 2025 Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship

Wexford rugby star Aoife Wafer has been crowned the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship, following a stellar campaign in the green jersey.

The 22-year-old Ireland back rower earned 41% of the public vote, narrowly beating France’s Manaé Feleu to the title. The award was announced during a special event at Dublin’s Mansion House, hosted by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain.

Wafer stood out throughout the tournament — scoring four tries, making the most carries (70), and covering over 420 metres with the ball. Her performances also made her one of the top forwards in the official Six Nations Fantasy Rugby game.

Speaking after receiving the award, Wafer said, “It means the world to me… this trophy is not just mine, it’s for the team and my family. It’s a little step toward where I want to be.”

The Ballygarrett native’s success continues to inspire a new generation of Irish athletes, proving once again that Wexford talent shines on the international stage.

