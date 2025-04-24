Wexford’s Aoife Wafer ruled out of Ireland’s final Six Nations clash

Wexford’s Aoife Wafer has been ruled out of Ireland’s final Six Nations clash with Scotland on Saturday.

The flanker who previously played for Enniscorthy picked up a knee injury in their win over Wales last weekend.

Head coach Scott Bemand has made four changes for the trip to Edinburgh, handing a debut to full-back Aoife Corey. Corey is named to start at full-back having been called into the squad on the back of impressive performances for the Clovers in the Celtic Challenge, while second row Clohessy – the daughter of former Ireland international Peter – also earns her opportunity in green as she’s named among the replacements.

Ireland have lost to France and England, and beaten Italy and Wales, while Scotland beat Wales on the opening day but lost their three games since.

