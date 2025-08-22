Wexford’s AON Delays Reflect Growing National Crisis in Children’s Disability Services

New figures have revealed that only 54% of children in Wexford who received an Assessment of Need (AON) this year were assessed within the legally required six-month timeframe, as outlined under the Disability Act 2005. Out of 37 assessments carried out in the county, just 20 met the deadline, highlighting serious delays in a system designed to support some of the most vulnerable children in our communities.

This local picture mirrors a deepening national crisis, where average waiting times for AONs have now reached 25 months — the longest ever recorded. While Wexford’s figures are marginally better than some other counties, they still fall significantly short of meeting legal obligations.

Across Ireland, thousands of children are being denied timely access to vital assessments, which experts say are critical for early diagnosis and intervention. The delays are not just a breach of law — they are denying children the support they need to reach their full potential.

Calls are growing for urgent Government action, including increased funding, workforce planning, and a complete overhaul of the current system to ensure that children’s rights under the law are upheld — both in Wexford and nationwide.

