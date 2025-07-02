Wexford’s Drinking Water Is Safe but Infrastructure Needs Urgent Attention

The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2024 Drinking Water Quality report confirms that public water in Ireland, including Wexford, remains very safe to drink, with over 99.8% of samples meeting health standards.

Despite this, two Wexford supplies—Enniscorthy and Wexford Town—are listed as ‘at-risk’ due to outdated infrastructure that threatens long-term water resilience and quality.

These supplies serve over 32,000 residents who may face boil water notices or restrictions if improvements are not made soon.

The EPA has issued enforcement actions requiring Uisce Éireann to prioritize upgrades, but progress remains slower than needed, especially in removing lead from water networks.

Lead contamination poses serious health risks, particularly for children, prompting the EPA to urge homeowners with older plumbing to take advantage of the Lead Remediation Grant.

Wexford’s water quality is a public health priority, and the EPA calls for sustained investment to maintain and improve the county’s water infrastructure to protect communities now and in the future.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on any water safety advisories and engage with local authorities on water issues.

Scientific Officer with the EPA Cormac MacGearailt was speaking on Morning Mix, you can listen back here:

For detailed information on water supplies and the full EPA report, visit EPA website.

