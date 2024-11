Enniscorthy-born Festy Ebosele is set to become the first Wexford man to be named in an Irish Soccer starting XI since Kevin Doyle.

Ebosele has been named as the right midfielder for the crucial Nations League clash versus Finland tonight (Thursday).

The 22-year-old is enjoying a rich vein of form this season, particularly for his club Watford, where he is on loan from Serie A side Udinese.

Kickoff at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45PM.

