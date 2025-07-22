Wexford’s finest award winning producers to feature at fleadh artisan food hall

Food lovers coming to the 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann are in for a real treat with a bespoke food event ‘The Wexford Fleadh Artisan Food Hall’ located at the Wexford Presbyterian Church, Anne Street which will showcase the very best of Wexford’s award winning artisan food producers.

‘The Wexford Fleadh Artisan Food Hall’ runs from Wednesday 6th – Sunday 10th August 2025 and will be open from 10am – 5.30pm daily during the forthcoming 2025 Fleadh Cheoil. This event is hosted by the Wexford Food Producers Network with support from Wexford County Council and Wexford Local Enterprise Office. The event is one of the many highlights planned during the forthcoming 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Speaking about the event Paul Kehoe, Chairperson, the Wexford Food Producers Network said:

‘Following the success of this event last year, we are delighted to present ‘The Wexford Fleadh Artisan Food Hall’ again which is set in the unique backdrop of the Wexford Presbyterian Church on Anne Street, Wexford. This special event provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our local award winning food producers, which is the best that Wexford has to offer. We encourage the local community and visitors to Wexford during the forthcoming 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to come and meet our local Wexford food producers and taste their delicious produce.

This event would not have been possible without the continued support of Wexford County Council and Wexford Local Enterprise Office. We would also like to thank the Wexford Presbyterian Church for allowing us to use this incredibly special setting for our event.’

Last year the Wexford Presbyterian Church on Anne Street was brought back to life to host this particular event and the Wexford Presbyterian Church has since been used by multiple Wexford based community groups for meetings, training workshops and exhibitions. The Wexford Presbyterian Church is delighted that the building will be used again once more as a host venue for the ‘Wexford Fleadh Artisan Food Hall’ for the forthcoming 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

World award winning jam and preserve company, Wexford Home Preserves is once again sponsoring the ‘Wexford Home Preserves Jam Session Tent’ – adding to the appeal of the 2025 Fleadh Cheoil. Wexford Home Preserves are a founding member of the Wexford Food Producers Network. The alcohol-free Jam Session Tent was a new feature of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024, facilitating teenagers and young people who wanted to come and play music in an alcohol-free setting. Located at Crescent Quay car park Y35AW70 from Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th August 2025. Further details can be found on www.fleadhcheoil.ie

‘The Strawberry Village’ located at the Bank of Ireland car park, Y35X602 features Wexford Food Producers again this year with their Artisan Food and Beverage Trucks. Greenhill Fruit Farm, All About Nectar & Killiane Castle Honey, Wexbury Irish Spirits, Bosca Capaill – Woodfired Pizza and The Crazy Vegetable will all be located there for the duration of the forthcoming 2025 Fleadh Cheoil.

The Wexford Food Producers Network provides a centralised member led and member representative organisation with a core remit to promote and support the business of Wexford food. The organisation has over fifty members who are Wexford based sole traders, SME’s and large companies. Their continued aim is to support Wexford food producers, to build a sustainable food industry and to contribute significantly to the Irish economy on a local, regional, national and international level through the export markets.

The Wexford Food Producers Network is recognised and supported by Wexford County Council, Wexford Local Enterprise Office and Wexford Local Development. The Wexford Food Producers Network engages with the Department of Agriculture, Food & The Marine and with national agencies Bord Bia, Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Ornua –The Irish Dairy Board and Fáilte Ireland on various important issues for the Irish Food & Drinks sector.

FBD Insurance is the ‘Preferred Insurance Partner’ of The Wexford Food Producers Network.

For further information please visit www.wexfordfoodfamily.com

