Wexford’s Fleadh Cheoil 2025 Hailed as a Community Triumph

As the music fades and the crowds depart, Wexford County Council has hailed this year’s Fleadh Cheoil as a phenomenal success — thanks in no small part to the spirit and support of the local community.

Communications Officer Eimear Kennedy described the week-long celebration as a massive team effort, with over 800,000 people visiting the town — a staggering number when compared to Wexford’s population of just 22,000.

“We had over 800,000 people here over the course of last week — that’s a huge number when you look at the population of our county on any given day,” “It was absolutely phenomenal.”

At the heart of the success were over 1,000 volunteers, easily recognised in their bright yellow t-shirts and stationed across town as street ambassadors, competition stewards, and information guides.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” Eimear Kennedy said, speaking on Morning Mix. “They were our street ambassadors… the best help we could possibly have had to make the Fleadh happen last week.”

Volunteers helped set up competition venues, assisted with crowd navigation, distributed maps and leaflets, and provided directions to visitors — many of whom were experiencing Wexford for the first time. Their friendly presence helped create a welcoming atmosphere that made a lasting impression.

“It was really important that people visiting Wexford got a really positive impression of the town,” Kennedy explained. “The yellow t-shirts were everywhere, and they were so visible — it made it really easy for people to ask for help.”

Kennedy also acknowledged the efforts of the voluntary medical services, including the Order of Malta, Red Cross, and Civil Defence, who played a crucial role in keeping people safe while easing pressure on local hospitals.

“They took so much pressure off the hospital here in Wexford,” she said. “They managed the usual little trips and falls, dealt with them, kept people safe, and got them home.”

Security teams were also praised for their professionalism and courtesy, with Kennedy noting that while the majority of security was contracted in, local council staff and volunteers supported efforts at car parks and key access points.

A key factor in the event’s smooth running was the collaboration with An Garda Síochána, particularly Inspector Michelle Byrne and Superintendent Giles Duff. Kennedy credited the Gardaí for their help managing traffic and safety, and for enabling organisers to make improvements based on last year’s experience.

“We worked so well with An Garda Síochána… they were phenomenal really in making things happen,” she said.

With fine weather, well-managed public transport, and strong advance planning, attendance was consistent all week — not just on headline days. There was a major increase in public transport use, with some services reporting an 80% rise in usage compared to last year.

And while many contributed visibly to the event, Eimear was quick to thank the unseen workers — particularly the street cleaning teams who quietly transformed the town each night.

“If you saw what our streets looked like at 12 o’clock in the morning compared to 8 or 9am, it’s incredible — the street cleaning crews did phenomenal work during the night,” she said.

