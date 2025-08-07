Wexford’s Fleadh Enters Final Four Days with Record Crowds, Global Talent, and Non-Stop Music

As Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann rolls into its final weekend, Wexford is buzzing with energy, music, and culture. Organisers have confirmed record-breaking attendance, with park-and-ride use up 80% and public transport usage up 50% compared to last year.

Two gig rigs are now in operation to keep up with the demand for performances. The Wexford Credit Union Gig Rig runs daily from 11:30 AM, while a second stage – introduced to accommodate more performers – is live each day from 2 PM, offering everything from traditional Irish music to international acts.

Behind the scenes, hundreds of volunteers, council workers, and tidy towns teams are working around the clock. From 3 AM clean-up crews to competition organisers coordinating over 50 categories across multiple venues, the scale of the operation is immense. “This is a monster to run,” said Deputy George Lawlor, “but it’s put Wexford on the global cultural map.”

The weekend ahead promises world-class competitions, including the All-Ireland Senior Céilí Band Final, featuring international groups from the U.S. and the Middle East. With the town packed and the atmosphere electric, Wexford has firmly established itself as a top-tier festival destination.

As the Fleadh baton prepares to pass to Belfast, the question many are asking is: will the Fleadh come back to Wexford? According to Council CEO Eddie Taaffe, “It’s something we would certainly consider. The people, the volunteers, the systems – Wexford has shown what it’s capable of.”

With just four days to go, organisers are urging visitors to use public transport, plan ahead, and soak in the final days of one of Ireland’s greatest cultural showcases.

Related