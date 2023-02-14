Wexford’s Karen Hackett and Michelle OʼNeill honoured at the 2023 LIFT leadership awards.

This year’s LIFT Ireland’s Leadership Awards has taken place, honouring everyday leaders across the business, sport, not-for-profit, and community sectors. The annual event celebrates those people that embody values that underpin effective leadership in their communities and in Ireland.

Wexford’s Karen Hackett of PTSB was presented with the ‘Listening’ category award, while Michelle O’Neill of FAI received an award from the ‘Accountability’ category at LIFT event.

The winners of the LIFT Awards were chosen from a very wide range of jobs and sectors, including self-starters, entrepreneurs, community leaders, established companies, and more.Only 1 in 5 Irish people believe that they can positively impact Irish society, but LIFT believes that everyone has the potential to do so.

The award categories align with the ten leadership values most in need in Ireland today, which were identified by LIFT through proprietary research via national and independently-run surveys. They are: Listening; Positive Attitude; Honesty & Integrity; Respect; Accountability; Dedication & Determination; Competence; Empathy & Understanding; Innovation & Adaptability; and Resilience.