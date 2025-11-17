Wexford’s Karl Fitzpatrick looks forward to the 28th Annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ Awards taking place on 27 November

Karl Fitzpatrick of Chevron College will join 22 other finalists at the 28th Annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Awards ceremony taking place on Thursday, 27 November at Powerscourt Hotel, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

The finalists from across the island of Ireland will compete across three categories – Emerging, Established and International – with one overall winner named as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2025. A special Sustainability Award will be presented to the finalist who is making the biggest contribution towards environmental sustainability through their business, and a Special Recognition Award will also be presented on the night.

Chevron College is a leading QQI accredited e-learning provider of further and higher education programmes, delivering training to over 15,000 students per annum. CEO and President, Karl Fitzpatrick is a finalist in the established category.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2025 finalists, span sectors including consumer, technology, media, health, life sciences, manufacturing and financial services, and collectively generate annual revenues in excess of €1 billion and employ more than 4,000 people.

The overall winner of The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2025 will represent Ireland at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ Awards in Monaco, in June 2026.

Commenting on the announcement, Roger Wallace, Head of Assurance and EY Entrepreneur of The Year, Ireland said: “As the awards night approaches, we reflect on an extraordinary journey for this year’s finalists. They’ve shared their stories, challenged themselves, and embraced every aspect of the programme, from the week-long CEO Retreat in Japan to connecting with our wider EOY community. They have established themselves as valued members of our EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ network and we look forward to their continued participation in the programme as alumni in the years ahead.

Karl Fitzpatrick embodies the strength of entrepreneurship in Wexford and the Southeast, and we look forward to celebrating his achievements and the positive impact he continues to make later this month.”

Now in its 28th year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme supports, promotes, and connects a community of more than 680 entrepreneurs who collectively generate revenues of €28bn and employ over 275,000 people across the island of Ireland. The programme is supported by Premium Corporate Sponsor Julius Baer, and Government sponsors, Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

For further information, please visit www.eoy.ie.

