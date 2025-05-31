Wexford’s K&K Windows Named All-Ireland Enterprise of the Year 2025

A Wexford company, in operation for three decades, is celebrating following the winning of a prestigious award.

K&K Windows were named the AIBF All-Ireland Enterprise of the Year 2025 at the All Ireland Business Summit, held at Croke Park yesterday (Friday).

The family-owned company, based in Craanford, North Wexford, employs over 50 people and recently celebrated 30 years of business.

Local TD Brian Brennan spoke at the awards ceremony, where he described the firm as a major success story for the region:

“It’s a great success story for the Kenny family, for Sorcha and Thomas and all their family. After 30 years now in business, they’ve been hugely ingrained in the community of North Wexford and Craanford. They’ve made a great contribution to Wexford over the years and are a wonderful employer. So I’m absolutely delighted for them.”

