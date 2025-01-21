Wexford’s Liam Óg McGovern announces retirement

Wexford’s long-serving Liam Óg McGovern has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling, bringing the curtain down on a senior career that spans all the way back to 2012.

McGovern, who is commonly known as ‘Mogie’, made his senior debut for the Model County that year when coming on as a substitute during a victory over Carlow in the All-Ireland qualifiers. He went to make more than 100 further competitive appearances for Wexford – a figure which surely would have been even greater had it not been for some serious injuries along the way.

Always noted for a sharp hurling brain and sublime hurling style, he was a firm favourite with Wexford supporters, who always greatly appreciated his commitment to the cause.

The undoubted highlight of his Wexford career was victory over Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final of 2019, when he scored a memorable point to follow up Mark Fanning’s goal from a penalty in the closing stages. In 2023, McGovern’s two goals against the same opposition proved crucial in Wexford avoiding relegation from the Liam McCarthy Cup.

At club level, he reached four Wexford Senior Hurling Championship Finals with St. Anne’s Rathangan (2014, 2019, 2021 and 2024), but unfortunately suffered defeat on all four occasions.

He did enjoy County Final victories in football, helping his club to championship crowns in both 2012 and 2014. Indeed, his football talent was also recognised at intercounty level, as he lined out with the Wexford seniors a number of times during the 2011 League and Championship – the year before he made his debut with the county’s senior hurlers. In the same year, he was a key member of the county’s U21 football team that claimed the Leinster title, beating Longford in the final.

Announcing his decision, Liam Óg said:

‘As I announce my retirement from the Wexford senior hurling panel, I’ve taken time to reflect on my journey. The words of Charles Dickens come to mind: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times; it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope.” These words capture the highs and lows of my intercounty career and, I’m sure, reflect the experience of many others.

To the countless people who have supported me over the years, thank you. Retiring is bittersweet, but I leave with no regrets—only pride and gratitude for the years spent chasing the dream in purple and gold and the privilege of rubbing shoulders alongside and against some of the best in the game.

Now, I look forward to cheering on the next generation of Wexford hurlers and finding new ways to give back to the county that has given me so much.’

Wexford senior hurling manager, Keith Rossiter, has led the tributes to McGovern.

‘Liam Óg has been a wonderful servant of Wexford hurling, giving us many memorable days and many great performances,’ he said.

‘I had the pleasure of playing both with him and against him myself, and I know as well as anyone just how fiercely dedicated he’s always been. He was a key part of the Wexford set-up for many years, and he contributed hugely to Wexford hurling. However, I totally respect his decision, which I know he’d been considering for some time. I wish him every happiness and success in the future, and sincerely thank him for all his efforts for Wexford over the years.’

Cathaoirleach of CLG Loch Garman, John Kenny, also had high praise.

‘It’s with some sadness but also some pride that I pay tribute to Liam Óg – sadness that we won’t see him in a Wexford shirt again, but pride that we had the opportunity to see him serve us so well and for so long,’ he said.

‘Liam Óg was one of our most dedicated and most talented players throughout his Wexford career, and on behalf of all in Wexford GAA, I thank him sincerely for all his efforts and contributions over the course of more than a decade. I also wish him all the best for the future, as he moves on to the next stage in his life,’ he added.

