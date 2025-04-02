Wexford’s Loftus Hall up for sale again

Ireland’s most haunted house is up for sale – again!

Wexford’s Loftus Hall on the Hook peninsula is steeped in tales of the devil, ghostly apparitions, and more.

The three-storey protected house has undergone extensive renovations in recent years, after being bought in 2021. According to the property price register.The protected structure with its 22 bedrooms Loftus Hall, was sold in 2011 for €300,000.

However, the current developer has abandoned plans to transform the property into a luxurious hotel – after an almost 2 million euro renovation investment – and it’s now back on the market.

