Wexford’s Main Saturday Sports Stories

SOCCER

Wexford FC picked up a vital three points on the road last night (Friday), as they defeated 3rd placed Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricty League 1st Division.

Calum Flynn scored twice while Mikie Rowe netted a third from the penalty spot as the Purple and Gold side headed back to Ferrycarrig with a 3-1 win.

Wexford now sit sixth in the table with 9 points.

Off the field, and the club issued a statement yesterday (Friday) following the alleged playing of an ineligible player in their opening game of the season versus UCD.

According to the statement, the FAI now claims that an error had occurred, but insists that the fault is not theirs and the onus lies with the club, by forfeiting the game versus UCD and the massive goal difference that goes with it. Wexford FC believe this decision to be unfair and unjust.

The club say they will now seek professional advice on the next steps to protect the club’s stakeholders and in the belief of fair play.

GAELIC GAMES

Following disappointment in the Division 4 National Football League final last Saturday, the Wexford Senior Footballers this evening must readjust, as their Round 1 Leinster Senior Football Championship campaign gets underway.

Wexford play Laois at Chadwicks Wexford Park with a 6pm throw-in time, and it’s a game that you can hear live on South East Radio, with Liam Spratt and the South East Radio commentary team.

RUGBY

A game of monumental importance is taking place in Deramore Park in Belfast today (Saturday), as Enniscorthy RFC make the trip up north, knowing that if results go their way today, they could sit atop the AIL Division 2C table.

Enniscorthy sit in 2nd place in the table currently with 59 points, two points adrift of leaders Midleton.