Wexfords new Cathaoirleach, John Fleming, says he wants to make his year productive.

The Fianna Fail Councillor has been voted as the new chairman of Wexford County Council.

The new Chair plans to bring his experience of being an auctioneer to his new position and ensure that developments in the county move forward.

When speaking to South East Radio he said “I want the make the year productive and that’s my biggest aim. I have the experience of being an auctioneer; I know about planning, I know about development, I know about buildings so I really want to push on with that”.

When asked what the new role means to him he said “it means everything to me and to the family, its a huge honor. I hope my parents ate looking down and smiling, its a wonderful honor, I’m humbled by it”.

Councillor Fleming stood for his first election in 2014 having spent years involved in local issues. In 2019 he was reelected to where he is now. He also has a strong interest in hurling and says that on the hurling fields he always wanted to win and he will bring this same drive to the chambers “I will be driving my points home”.