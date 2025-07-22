Back to News

Wexford’s new one-way system along John Street drawing criticism

AuthorBronagh Gately

Credit: Pexels

Wexford’s new one-way system along John Street is drawing criticism from local bus drivers.

The full roll-out begins tomorrow, with bus operators saying delays and diversions are already affecting services in the area and in future will particularly affect traffic during school drop-offs and morning rush hour.

Increased congestion is already well known on Davitt Road and Grogan’s Road, with traffic volumes said to be up by as much as 30%.

The changes are part of a plan to widen footpaths and improve pedestrian safety, but drivers are being urged to allow extra time.

