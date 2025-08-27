Wexford’s Nigel Conway creates YouTube Channel to promote mindfulness for kids

As the kids head back to the classroom this week, a Wexford Dad and Teacher has created A new YouTube channel which aims to bring calm and focus into classrooms and homes.

Founded by Nigel Conway – the Mindful Schoolhouse is designed for children aged 4 to 7 with plans to expand across all primary and secondary levels.

The channel offers guided meditations, morning mindfulness moments, and soothing visual journeys.

Speaking on Morning Mix Nigel says the channel is a safe, accessible resource for teachers, parents, and children, promoting emotional regulation and wellbeing through simple, calming tools.

You can access the channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheMindfulSchoolhouse

