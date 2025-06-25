Wexford’s Older People Can’t Wait As Cost of Living Survey Highlights Urgent Need for Action

ALONE, the national organisation supporting older people to age at home, has published the findings of its most in-depth Annual Cost of Living Survey to date—revealing widespread financial hardship and a growing crisis among older people across Ireland.

The survey, part of ALONE’s pre-budget submission, highlights how rising living costs are leaving many older people in increasingly vulnerable situations.

Speaking on Morning Mix CEO of Alone Seán Moynihan was direct:

“Older people can’t wait. They need urgent action on the cost of living, housing, and energy. Too many are facing another winter without knowing how they’ll afford to heat their homes.”

Among the stark findings:

1 in 3 older people assessed by ALONE are experiencing serious financial pressure.

Many report going without food, heat, and essential medications due to costs.

Without government cost-of-living supports, 45.6% of older people living alone would have been at risk of poverty in the past year (CSO/SILC data).

ALONE’s 2026 pre-budget submission calls for immediate, targeted financial supports, including:

A €22 increase in the State Pension in 2026, followed by a benchmarked pension rate from 2027.

Increases to core allowances: €20 to the Fuel Allowance, €10 to the Living Alone Allowance, and €7.50 to the Telephone Support Allowance.

A €10 million energy poverty fund, and the creation of a Commissioner for Older People to champion their needs across government.

To prepare for Ireland’s ageing population and ensure older people can age with dignity, ALONE is also seeking:

The construction of 1,474 universal-design social housing units annually until 2040.

A €12.5m boost to Housing Adaptation Grants to prevent falls and support independent living.

Investment in home care, mental health services, transport, and a fully funded loneliness prevention strategy.

“The older people we work with often have poorer health and higher A&E visits,” Moynihan said. “Yet prices remain sky-high, the core pension isn’t keeping pace, and rent is still unaffordable for many. This needs to be treated like an emergency budget.”

ALONE’s full pre-budget submission and costed proposals are available at: https://alone.ie/library/alone-pre-budget-submissiongital inclusion

If you or someone you know is struggling, visit www.alone.ie or call ALONE’s national support line.