Entertainment News

Wexfords own on Tubridys last ever Late Late Show

AuthorNews Desk

Wexfords own Saoirse Bates, 18,  from Our Ladys Island made an appearance on Ryan Tubridys last ever Late Late Show on Friday.

Saoirse appeared on the late late toy show in 2013 at just 8 years of age, performing the cup song which now has over 19 million views on YouTube.

She was asked to return for Tubridys’ finale where she once again performed the cup song.

 

