Wexford’s Pettitt Family Expands Talbot Hotel Empire with Potential €15m Limerick Deal

The Wexford-based Pettitt family, owners of the Talbot Collection, is according to the Irish Independent, on the verge of finalising a major acquisition — the Absolute Hotel in Limerick — in a deal valued at around €15 million according to the Irish Independent.

The move would bring the total number of hotels under the Talbot Collection to seven, further solidifying its reputation as one of Ireland’s growing hospitality groups. The group already owns and operates the landmark Talbot Hotel and Talbot Suites in Wexford town alongside other properties in Dublin, Cork, Clonmel and Carlow.

The Absolute Hotel, a 99-bedroom four-star property located in Limerick city centre, was listed for sale earlier this year with its sister hotel the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel. The pair had a combined guide price of €50 million, marketed by JLL and include premium city locations with strong tourism and business demand.

With deep Wexford roots and a growing hotel portfolio, the Pettitts continue to drive local and national expansion — their wider business empire including SuperValu supermarkets generated €184.2m in revenue last year with €51m coming from hotels.

