Wexford’s Red Books Awarded Community Grant to Spark Local Creativity

Wexford’s Red Books, an independent bookstore in Wexford Town, has been awarded a grant of up to €5,000 under the Books At One Community Fund 2025.

The funding will support the store in delivering a unique community initiative designed to bring people together through culture, creativity, and connection.

The grant is part of a wider €100,000 fund aimed at helping independent bookshops develop innovative ways to serve as social and creative hubs in their towns. Red Books was selected following a national call for submissions, which invited bookstores to propose fresh, engaging ideas that build stronger ties with their communities.

Supported by The One Foundation, the Books At One Community Fund empowers bookstores to run initiatives they might not have had the resources to pursue—such as youth workshops, storytelling festivals, or inclusive cultural events.

Speaking on the announcement, Eoghan Stack, Chairperson of The One Foundation, said: “This fund was developed to support independent bookstore owners in creating more welcoming spaces that reflect the voices in their local towns. We believe the power of a bookshop goes far beyond bookshelves.”

The chosen initiatives, including the one from Red Books in Wexford, will be rolled out in the coming months, placing books—and the people behind them—at the heart of community life.

