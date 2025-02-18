Wexford’s Residential Vacancy Rate Drops to 2.8% in Q4 2024, Below National Average

The residential vacancy rate in Wexford has significantly decreased, reaching just 2.8% by the end of Q4 2024, according to the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report. This rate is notably lower than the national average of 3.8%, indicating a strong demand for residential properties in the county.

The highest vacancy rates in Ireland were recorded in Leitrim (11.8%), with other counties in the west like Mayo (10.6%) and Roscommon (10.3%) also experiencing high levels of vacancy. In contrast, urban areas such as Dublin (1.2%) saw the lowest vacancy rates in the country, followed by Kildare (1.5%) and Waterford (2.1%).

Throughout 2024, 1,201 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in Wexford. Nationally, 34,686 new address points were recorded last year, with Dublin accounting for the largest share at 38.1%, followed by Cork (10.8%) and Meath (5.7%).

In December 2024, a total of 964 residential buildings were under construction in Wexford. Nationally, Dublin led the way with 18.7% of all buildings under construction, while other counties like Cork (3,002 buildings) and Kildare (1,438 buildings) also saw significant construction activity. On the flip side, Longford (85 buildings) and Leitrim (121 buildings) recorded the lowest construction figures.

As of Q4 2024, 20,092 residential address points across Ireland were classified as derelict, with 1.8% of these properties located in Wexford. The counties with the highest concentration of derelict properties were Mayo (14.0%), Donegal (11.6%), and Galway (8.8%).

The average residential property price in Wexford for the year ending in November 2024 stood at €287,578. This price represents an increase across all 26 counties in Ireland. Dublin recorded the highest average price at €565,351, while counties like Wicklow (€488,829) and Kildare (€412,839) also saw prices above the national average. On the other end, counties like Leitrim (€190,000), Longford (€196,532), and Roscommon (€205,333) had the lowest average property prices.

Dara Keogh, CEO of GeoDirectory, commented on the findings: “There was a substantial increase in the number of residential address points added to the GeoDirectory database throughout 2024. The number of buildings under construction has remained relatively stable, indicating that the strong pipeline of new homes will continue into 2025.”

Wexford’s 2.8% residential vacancy rate in Q4 2024 reflects a positive trend in housing demand, which is well below the national average. As the county continues to see construction activity and new residential developments, the outlook for Wexford’s housing market remains strong. However, continued investment and strategic planning will be necessary to maintain this growth and address the ongoing demand for housing across the county.