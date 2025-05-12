Wexford’s Tintern Trails to Shine in New Season of RTÉ’s Tracks & Trails

Wexford’s breathtaking Tintern Trails will take the national spotlight this week in a brand-new episode of Tracks & Trails, RTÉ’s beloved walking series, airing on Friday, 16 May at 8pm on RTÉ One.

Now in its 12th season, the four-part series pairs presenter and musician Doireann Ní Ghlacáin with some of Ireland’s most recognisable personalities to explore scenic trails across the country. For the Wexford edition, she’s joined by James Kavanagh — well-known social media personality, food entrepreneur, and travel enthusiast — for an immersive journey through the historic and picturesque Tintern Trails.

Set beside the 800-year-old Tintern Abbey on the Hook Peninsula, the Tintern Trails feature five distinct walking routes, ranging from under 1km to 6.8km. In the episode, Doireann and James embark on a 4.5km looped trail that takes them through ancient woodlands, peaceful riverside paths, and the restored walled garden of the Colclough Estate. Their walk culminates with stunning views of Tintern Abbey — a perfect moment to reflect on the quiet magic and heritage of the area.

The episode captures not only the natural beauty of the trails, but also the stories, biodiversity, and rich cultural layers that make Wexford a gem in Ireland’s Sunny Southeast.

Robert Millar, Chair of Visit Wexford and Area General Manager for the Talbot Collection Wexford, shared his excitement:

“Tintern is one of Wexford’s hidden gems — a place where history, nature, and serenity meet. To have it featured on a platform like Tracks & Trails is a fantastic moment for our county. We’re proud to see this special corner of Wexford showcased to a national audience, and we hope it sparks a sense of adventure in viewers to come, stay, and explore everything Wexford has to offer.”

Located in the village of Saltmills, the Tintern Trails are easily accessible — just 10 minutes from Fethard-on-Sea, 25 minutes from New Ross, 30 minutes from Kilmore Quay, and only 35 minutes from Wexford Town.

This special episode will also include a visit to the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark in County Fermanagh, joined by Eurovision star Brooke Scullion.

Tracks & Trails airs Fridays at 8pm on RTÉ One, running from 9 May to 30 May. The Wexford episode premieres Friday, 16 May.

Explore more about the Tintern Trails and plan your visit at www.visitwexford.ie

