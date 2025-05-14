What the New EPA Report Says About Septic Tanks In Wexford

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published its latest report on septic tank inspections across Ireland. In 2024, 1,390 inspections were carried out nationwide—exceeding the annual target—but over half of the tanks failed to meet environmental and safety standards.

Septic tanks that are not properly maintained can leak waste, posing serious risks to water supplies and human health. Often located at the back of gardens, these tanks can be forgotten until major problems arise.

In County Wexford, 137 inspections were completed last year, with a concerning failure rate of 70%. The main causes of failure were poor maintenance—like not emptying tanks every 3–4 years—and damage to pipes or the tanks themselves.

The good news is that Wexford County Council has been very active in following up with homeowners. About 87% of the tanks that failed have already been repaired. A generous grant of up to €12,000 is now available to help cover repair costs, and the process to apply is simple through the local authority.

Still, around 90 to 100 tanks in the county have not yet been fixed. Households are being urged to act now to avoid legal action, which in some cases has already led to fines of up to €5,000.

If you have a septic tank, it’s advised to check for signs of problems, get your tank emptied regularly, and test your well water if applicable.

