Where Were You When Ed Sheeran Came to Town?

In case you missed it, global superstar Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the Wexford Fleadh yesterday — and it’s a moment that will go down in local history.

Ed, whose grandmother hailed from just outside Gorey, took to the stage at Sky & the Ground, treating a packed audience to all his biggest hits — and more. But it wasn’t just the lucky crowd inside who got to enjoy the magic. In true Ed fashion, he stepped outside during the evening to sing for fans who couldn’t get in, drawing cheers and applause from the overflowing streets.

Sheeran called it an “honour to be here,” as he was joined by a host of incredible Irish musicians, including Amble, Biird, and Beóla Music, in what turned into a powerful celebration of Irish culture and talent.

Social media lit up within minutes, as video clips of Ed’s visit flooded platforms — showing both the performance and the electric atmosphere across Wexford town.

With a buzz still in the air, Ed’s surprise set has only added fuel to the belief that Wexford’s second Fleadh is shaping up to be the best ever.

Ard-Stiúrthóir of Comhaltas, Labhrás Ó Murchú, said, “It’ll be hard to beat what’s happening in Wexford.”

Ed spoke to Breakfast Co Host Aileen Quiqley and told her of some of his favourite places to visit as a child and other memories of being here

He also expressed his gratitude for being in Wexford complimenting how friendly everybody was

