Wife of Wexford firefighter speaks out

The retained Firefighters roll on roll off dispute continues for a third day, with picket lines active in Bunclody and New Ross.

Karen Nolan is married to a retained firefighter here in Wexford and she said the that family life suffers to to his job.

Mrs Nolan said that her husband is a firefighter because he loves his job. However, the pressures of being constantly on call, the horrors they face when they get the call and the pitiful wage they are expected to live, puts pressure on their daily life.

Karen spoke to South East Radio this morning and she said she wrote letters to five Wexford TD’s and only received one response.

“Its just not good enough, these guys are being treated like they are completely irrelevant. Its like the Government just don’t realise what they do. If we don’t have our firefighters, there is no one else to step in.”