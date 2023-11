Wilton Bridge in Bree has finally re-opened this morning.

Two years after it was destroyed during flooding on Christmas Day in 2021, the bridge which had stood for hundreds of years is back up and running.

Residents living between the villages of Bree and Davidstown, had faced an additional 30-minute round trip daily instead of what once took four minutes.

Fine Gael Councillor Cathal Byrne paid tribute to the hard work that went into the project.

