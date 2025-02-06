Witness Appeal – Serious Road Traffic Collision, Fethard-on-Sea

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision which occurred at Poulfur, Fethard-on-Sea, Co. Wexford yesterday, Wednesday 5th February 2025.

At approximately 11.40pm Gardaí and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on the R734.

A man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The female occupant of the car, aged in her 20s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the area at the time are asked to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on (051) 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

