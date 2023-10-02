Gardai witness appeal following incident in The Faythe area of Wexford Town last week

Gardai in Wexford are investigating an incident that took place last Thursday in the Faythe area of Wexford town.

On the 28th September shortly after 6.30 PM a lone male approached the counter in Londis, The Faythe and took a sum of money from the cash register

The assailant left on foot towards the Bernadette place area.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information who was in the vicinity of Londis, the Londis carpark or the Bernadette place area at the time is asked to contact Wexford Garda station.

Related