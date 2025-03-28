Woman arrested following seizure of ammunition and firearms in Gorey

Gardaí discovered several suspect devices, a firearm, and a large quantity of ammunition during a planned search operation at a residence in Gorey yesterday.

The operation, which targeted criminal activity in the Wexford/Wicklow Division, led to a cordon around the area.

The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and carried out a controlled explosion on the viable devices.

During the search, a suspect firearm and a substantial amount of ammunition were seized, while a quantity of suspected cocaine was also found and will be analyzed.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the Offences Against the State Act with investigations ongoing.

North Wexford TD Brian Brennan met some of the residents affected by the evacuation

