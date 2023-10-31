Woman hospitalised following dog attack in Wexford

A woman has been taken to Wexford General Hospital following a dog attack just outside of Enniscorthy this morning.

The woman believed to be in her 30’s was attacked by an XL Bully at around 11am.

Gardai and Ambulance services were called to the scene and the Dog Warden has taken the dog to be euthanised.

The woman’s injurie’s are not believed to be life threatening.

This latest attack comes just days after another serious dog attack in Waterford where two women were hospitalised after being attacked by a dog of the same breed.

A Garda spokeswoman informed South East Radio that:

“Gardaí and emergency services in Wexford attended the scene of an incident in which a woman received injuries from a dog, which occurred at a private residence in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, today, Tuesday 31st October 2023.

A woman (30’s) was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The dog was seized by the Wexford County Council Dog Warden and investigations are ongoing.”

In the UK today the Government has announced that XL Bully dogs will be added to the list of animals banned under the Dangerous Dog Act from the end of this year.

There are no current plans to ban certain dog breeds in Ireland despite the recent attacks in Wexford and Waterford.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admits these attacks are happening too often.

But he’s reluctant to bring in a complete ban, and favours enforcement first.

