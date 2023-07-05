Woman in her 60’s dies after swimming incident in Ballymoney Strand.

A woman has died after swimming incident in Ballymoney Strand last night.

The woman believed to be in her 60’s was taken from the water around 8pm and treated at the scene by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman’s body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Speaking about the tragedy to South East Radio News in the last hour Fianna Fáil Councillor Joe Sullivan says the community is in shock following the incident.