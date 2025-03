Wexford Gardaí have responded to a traffic collision that occurred at approximately 7am this morning.

An e-scooter and a car were involved in the collision at Cromwellsfort Avenue in Mulgannon.

The rider of the e-scooter, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The road is now re-opened for use.

