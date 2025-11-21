Women Entrepreneurs in Wexford Invited to Apply for New Growth and Innovation Programmes

Women entrepreneurs in Wexford are invited to apply for three new programmes designed to help them grow, innovate and scale their businesses. The initiatives are part of the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme, delivered by InterTradeIreland in partnership with Invest Northern Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, and will begin in early 2026. These programmes are open to women across the island of Ireland, offering expert mentorship, tailored support, workshops and networking opportunities.

The three programmes include:

WeBuild : A tech-focused programme delivered by TechFoundHer to support women entrepreneurs in developing tech-driven businesses, with an emphasis on innovation and AI learning.

WeGrow : A growth programme for established women-led SMEs, delivered by Women in Business NI and Network Ireland, to help businesses expand and reflect on their growth potential.

WeScale: A scaling programme by AwakenHub, designed to help women entrepreneurs scale their businesses strategically and sustainably, with access to world-class learning, mentoring and investors.

Applications for all three programmes are now open. For more details on eligibility and to apply, visit InterTradeIreland’s Women’s Entrepreneurship page.

This initiative forms part of a broader €30m investment by the Government of Ireland, aiming to foster women’s entrepreneurship on an all-island basis as part of the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme.

