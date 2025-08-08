Work Begins on Enniscorthy Sports Hub as Tánaiste and Ministers Turn the First Sod

A major new chapter for sport in County Wexford began today as Tánaiste Simon Harris, alongside Ministers Patrick O’Donovan and James Browne, turned the first sod on the eagerly awaited Enniscorthy Sports Hub.

The state-of-the-art facility is receiving €450,000 in funding under the Government’s Large-Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF). The project will upgrade the existing IAAF athletics facility, adding a new sports amenity building with modern dressing rooms, multipurpose space, public toilets, a kitchenette, and a throwing cage for discus and hammer events. It will also serve as an educational hub for coaches, teachers, and athletes.

Minister for Culture, Communications & Sport Patrick O’Donovan TD highlighted the broader significance of the project:

“The Enniscorthy Sports Hub will be a key regional facility—supporting local clubs, schools, and aspiring athletes, while also attracting sporting events to the area. Through the LSSIF, we’re delivering real results for communities across the country, and I’m delighted to be here to celebrate this exciting step for Wexford.”

Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government James Browne TD, a Wexford native, echoed that sentiment:

“This development is a proud moment for Wexford. It will give our athletes the space and support to excel, and help position the county as a destination for major sporting events.”

Tanaiste Simon Harris spoke to South East Radio News about the event on todays morning mix

