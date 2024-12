ESB is hoping to restore power to most households today, although some could be without power until tomorrow.

There are still 6,000 customers without electricity in Wexford.

Yesterday that number was 26,000 customers at peak times.

About 3,000 households are affected by a major problem at the Clonard.

Meanwhile Anyone without power and who is dependant on electricity to power medical devices is asked to contact ESB emergency on 1800-372-999

