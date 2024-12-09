Working for both counties – Fionntain O Suilleabhain sets out his priorities

In an interview this morning (Monday December 9th) Fionntain O’Suilleabháin has said he was delighted with his election win, securing 10,222 votes in the recent general election. Although he went into the campaign with full dedication, he wasn’t certain about the outcome due to a lack of organizational resources. However, the strong Sinn Féin vote in North Wexford and South Wicklow helped him secure a good first preference and win the seat.

In his acceptance speech, O’Suilleabháin committed to serving both counties effectively, noting the importance of collaboration between the three TDs in the Wicklow-Wexford constituency. He stressed that working together across party lines is key to achieving progress for the region, aiming to unite forces to tackle common issues like infrastructure, housing, and community development.

After decades of teaching, Fionntain O’Suilleabháin is set to leave his position to dedicate himself fully to his new role as a TD. He is optimistic about the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the people he represents. His experience as a councillor has given him insight into the challenges of pushing for change, but he remains hopeful about tackling those obstacles in his new role.

O’Suilleabháin is committed to addressing the pressing issues in healthcare and infrastructure. He highlighted Sinn Féin’s ambitious “Prescription for Change” plan, which aims to improve public health services, including a public GP contract, increasing hospital beds, and reducing prescription charges for medical card holders. He believes these goals are achievable and grounded in extensive consultation with healthcare professionals.

In terms of infrastructure, O’Suilleabháin emphasized the urgent need for improvements in the roads and transport systems, particularly the Gorey-Arklow relief road, and addressing rural road conditions in Wexford. He also plans to advocate for affordable housing and improved local services to meet the growing needs of the community.

Looking ahead, Mr O’Suilleabháin is focused on securing a better future for North Wexford and South Wicklow. He is particularly passionate about tackling the housing crisis, improving rural roads, and ensuring that healthcare services are accessible to all. His approach will be to collaborate with other parties on the left to build alliances that support these goals, even if Sinn Féin is not part of the next government.