Working poor left behind by confetti cash giveaways, says General Election candidate Michael Sheehan

The rising cost of living needs urgent regulation, according to Wexford Independent General Election candidate Michael Sheehan, saying the government has failed to ensure Wexford’s working poor can afford basics like groceries and paying for basic items like clothing and healthcare for their families.

“We need TDs who are going to ensure the government brings the supermarkets in. I think the competition authority needs to be rebooted and we need to have competition looking at price gouging and cartel behaviour. The price of the weekly shop is absolutely crippling, particularly for people who are working. They are not getting double payments and bonuses. They are just getting less and less for their wages.

The cost of living excesses must be tackled, as does the cost of food, the cost of utilities. the cost of clothing, the cost of childcare, it’s all connected. We need to hammer home the message that companies must be competitive in their pricing and not act like cartels.”

Cllr Sheehan said in his 25 years’ experience as a councillor and has never seen people in Co Wexford struggling so much to put a roof over their heads and pay their bills.

“We need to give people the confidence that as a government we can make sure that there won’t be price gouging. We need to make sure those who are working are not being ripped off and to me, they are.”



Cllr Sheehan said: “Should I be elected Friday, I will be going with a shopping list of things we need for Co Wexford. This includes a new school for Educate Together in New Ross, a retail park for New Ross, a significant amount of money for New Ross Community Hospital. I want to ensure our carers are respected and to ensure that our foster parents are respected as currently they are not.

As an Independent TD, I can and I will effect change; That change is up to the people of the constituency.

“New Ross has a great message and the town has done exceptionally well but for it to go on to the next level, we need somebody in the Dáil, who can stand up without fear and without favour and absolutely beat the drum for the area because what we’ve had hasn’t worked.”