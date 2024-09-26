Write by the Sea is back

Write By the Sea, the boutique literary festival in Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford, returns for their 9th edition this week, from Friday 27th to Sunday 29th September 2024.

Once again, attendees can look forward to a weekend brimming with intimate readings, engaging conversations, practical workshops, and insightful interviews featuring some of the most celebrated writers of our time.

The festival opens on Friday with a special ceremony led by acclaimed poet Patrick Cotter. Additionally, the winners of the 2024 Writing Competition will be announced, presenting their work to the audience and receiving their prizes.

Festival highlights include a wide-ranging conversation between acclaimed author Tessa Hadley and award-winning writer and editor Lucy Caldwell, as they delve into the nuances of the human condition and the writer’s craft. Howard Keeley of Georgia Southern University will present an enlightening talk on the writings of Irish journalist and short story writer Maeve Brennan, with excerpts read by the Ballycogley Players.

In a compelling panel discussion, Wexford crime writer Cat Hogan will join Colin Walsh and Colin Barrett to explore the rich narrative possibilities within literary crime novels. Meanwhile, novelist, playwright, and poet Elaine Feeney will engage in a warm and intimate conversation with journalist Aoife Barry.

Michael Fortune, an artist and folklorist, along with storyteller Fidelis Power, will illuminate the folklore of Wexford, revealing the intersection where fact meets fiction. GauZ’, a 2023 International Booker shortlist nominee, will discuss his incisive books alongside literary translator Frank Wynne and author Jackie Lynam.

Renowned American essayist and novelist Rachel Kushner will discuss her highly anticipated novel “Creation Lake” with Irish writer Carlo Gébler. The world of fostering will be explored through the personal experiences of Mayo-based Fiona Neary and Sadie Harper of Gorey, moderated by social worker Geraldine Quigley.

Multi-award-winning writer Andrew O’Hagan returns to discuss his latest novel; Short story enthusiasts will enjoy a session featuring Lucy Caldwell, Cathy Sweeney, and Maggie Armstrong, chaired by Eileen Morrissey, as they explore the resurgence and unique qualities of short stories.

Historian Celestine Murphy will present a captivating talk on the histories of Wexford families who emigrated to Savannah in the late 1800s. Rising literary stars Cathy Sweeney and Niamh Mulvey will discuss their debut novels in a conversation chaired by Olivia Fitzsimons.

Award-winning authors Sophie Macintosh and Sinéad Gleeson will discuss their atmospheric novels with author Emilie Pine, while poets Breda Wall Ryan, Michael Dooley, and Kerri ní Dochartaigh will read from their work and discuss the natural world’s influence on their writing.

Playwright and Booker-longlisted author Kevin Barry will engage with Wexford musician and author Peter Murphy, reading from his latest novel “The Heart In Winter.” Jami Attenberg, known in the US as “the queen of the dysfunctional family,” will talk to Rosie Schaap about her new novel, memoir, and creative guide “1000 Words.”

The festival will also feature a discussion with playwright Billy Roche, broadcaster Sylvia Cullen, and writer Garrett Keogh, moderated by Michael Way, focusing on the challenges and delights of writing for different mediums. Caoilinn Hughes and Liz Jensen will converse with Hilary Adam White about writing amidst the climate crisis.

Ben Mac Caoilte and musician Erin Lalor will present a mesmerising performance, “Lifting the Gate,” blending song, story, and personal history. Paul Lynch, winner of the 2023 Booker Prize, will discuss his acclaimed novel “Prophet Song” with Dr. Richard Hayes.

Attendees can also participate in workshops and masterclasses, including a Q&A session with award-winning author John Banville, a workshop on sound and rhythm in poetry with Patrick Cotter, a short story writing workshop with Lucy Caldwell, a creative life workshop with Jami Attenberg, a life writing workshop with Liz Jensen, and an exploration of archetypes and images in storytelling with Sarah Maria Griffin.

Come spend a day or the whole weekend Write By The Sea, and feed your mind, your body and your soul. Limited tickets remaining at www.writebythesea.ie

