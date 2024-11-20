WSPCA calling for greater awareness to prevent animal cruelty

The Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WSPCA) is urgently calling for greater awareness and action to prevent animal cruelty.

Barbara Bent from the WSPCA shared a distressing story about two boxes of puppies and kittens that were cruelly dumped by the side of the road, left to die in the cold.

These young animals were severely dehydrated and infested with worms, and tragically, two of the puppies did not survive.

The WSPCA is urging people not to abandon animals in such inhumane ways and to contact them if they have unwanted litters.

They also emphasize the importance of neutering pets, offering a voucher scheme to help those who cannot afford the procedure.

Additionally, the WSPCA is concerned about dogs being kept outdoors in poor conditions, particularly those chained in inadequate kennels.

They are calling for better care for outdoor dogs, such as providing dry bedding and proper shelter.

The WSPCA relies on the public to report animal cruelty or concerns, urging people to be vigilant and contact them immediately if they come across abandoned or neglected animals.

They can be reached at 053-91-43919.

