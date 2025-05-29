WSPCA Urgently Stress The Importance Of Spaying Your Pets

The ISPCA has launched an urgent appeal for adopters as over 140 rescued animals – including dogs, cats, rabbits, horses, donkeys, and even exotic pets – are currently in need of new homes.

The charity says its shelters are at full capacity following a major rescue operation that saw over 200 animals removed from a single property.

Denise McCausland, the ISPCA’s National Head of Animal Welfare, described the heartbreaking condition of many of the animals:

“They’ve come from horrific and neglectful situations, and now they just need a chance to thrive in a loving home.”

Locally, WSPCA Wexford spokesperson Barbara Bent stressed the vital importance of neutering and spaying, calling it the key to reducing the overwhelming number of animals needing rehoming.

“Preventing unwanted litters is the only long-term solution. We need people to adopt, yes – but also to act responsibly by neutering their pets.”

