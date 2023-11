The worst of Storm Ciarán is forecast to pass off the south-east and eastern coast tonight and tomorrow.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from 7 o’clock tonight.

Persistent showers are expected to lead to flooding in parts, and motorists are being warned to expect difficult driving conditions.

Wexford County Council has the following guidelines for the County.

